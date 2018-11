Kansas basketball coach Bill Self met with the media for his first weekly press conference of the 2018-19 season on Friday.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a 92-87 win over Michigan State in the Champions Classic, with their home opener against the Vermont Catamounts coming up on Monday.

Self spoke on Friday about freshman guard Quentin Grimes’ shooting performance versus Michigan State, early season coaching, potential redshirt options that went by the wayside and more.