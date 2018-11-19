AUDIO: Bill Self’s Weekly Press Conference

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference as the Jayhawks gear up for a meeting with Marquette in the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday.

The Jayhawks are the No. 2 team in the country again this week, receiving seven first-place votes and coming in behind Duke. KU is 3-0, while Marquette is 3-1. The winner of Wednesday’s game will face the winner of the Tennessee versus Louisville tilt on Friday night at 8 p.m.

Self previewed the game against Marquette, covered all things KU hoops and even talked about new Kansas football coach Les Miles on Monday, all of which you can hear below: