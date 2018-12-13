AUDIO: Bill Self’s Weekly Press Conference

Ahead of one of the most highly anticipated non-conference matchups in the country this year, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self held his weekly press conference on Thursday.

No. 1 Kansas will host the 17th-ranked Villanova Wildcats on Saturday 11 a.m. in a rematch of last year’s Final Four contest, which Villanova won 95-79. Villanova has won each of the last three meetings between the two, including two NCAA tournament games.

Self discussed this week’s contest, spoke about how much success Jay Wright has found at Villanova, broke down Lagerald Vick’s recent performances and more, all of which you can hear below: