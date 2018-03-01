WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Bill Self’s Weekly Press Conference

by on March 1, 2018 at 4:13 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas coach Bill Self met with the media on Thursday for his weekly press availability. Included among the topics he discussed were this weekend’s game, senior guard Devonte’ Graham’s national player of the year candidacy, freshman guard Marcus Garrett’s development and more.

On Saturday at 3:00 p.m., the Jayhawks will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the regular season finale. Kansas has already clinched the outright Big 12 championship this season, its 14th straight.

Listen here to hear from Self and his entire press conference from Thursday: