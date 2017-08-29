WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


76°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 76°
Winds North 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy77°
58°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy82°
59°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear84°
59°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear83°
61°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy87°
63°

AUDIO: Bill Snyder and KSU Players Press Conference

by on August 29, 2017 at 1:56 PM (2 hours ago)

Garnering a preseason ranking for the second time in four years, K-State (20th AP, 19th Coaches’) opens the 2017 season against a ranked FCS opponent in No. 15 Central Arkansas on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. 

Entering his 26th season at the helm of the Wildcats, College Football Hall of Famer Bill Snyder brings back 44 letterwinners – including 18 starters – from last year’s squad that earned a 9-4 record.

Head Coach Bill Snyder and KSU players spoke to the media on Tuesday. 

Bill Snyder

DJ Reed

Brogan Berry

Denzel Goolsby

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.