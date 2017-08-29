AUDIO: Bill Snyder and KSU Players Press Conference

Garnering a preseason ranking for the second time in four years, K-State (20th AP, 19th Coaches’) opens the 2017 season against a ranked FCS opponent in No. 15 Central Arkansas on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Entering his 26th season at the helm of the Wildcats, College Football Hall of Famer Bill Snyder brings back 44 letterwinners – including 18 starters – from last year’s squad that earned a 9-4 record.

Head Coach Bill Snyder and KSU players spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Bill Snyder

DJ Reed

Brogan Berry

Denzel Goolsby