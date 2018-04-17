AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Spring Press Conference

The Purple and White Spring game is set for this Saturday, April 21st at 1:10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Bill Snyder say’s the game will go on in rain or snow. The only thing that would keep the game from being played would be lightning.

The format for the game is still to be determined by the coaching staff but will go on like normal as of right now. It also could be number ones against number ones.

Head Coach Bill Snyder spoke at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. He spoke about the quarterback spot, who has caught his eye this past week, the defensive backfield plus the new rules this next year.