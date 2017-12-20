AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Pre-Bowl Press Conference

Winners of four of its last five games and looking to win consecutive bowl games for the first time since 1999-2000, Kansas State takes on UCLA in the 2017 Cactus Bowl on December 26, inside Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. This year’s Cactus Bowl is one of the more exciting bowl matchups of the season as K-State puts its winning ways on the line against a Bruin team that features a stellar passing game.

The Cactus Bowl marks the 21st bowl game in K-State history and the 19th under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder.

K-State is riding a streak of eight-straight bowl games, a mark that is tied for 13th nationally.

K-State is 1-2 all-time against UCLA as the two teams have met three times since 2009.

The Wildcats and Bruins also met in the 2015 Alamo Bowl (following the 2014 season) with UCLA holding on for a 40-35 victory.