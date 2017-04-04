WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Spring Practice Press Conference

by on April 4, 2017 at 2:03 PM (3 mins ago)

The Kansas State Wildcats begun their spring practice schedule in early April as they gear up for the annual Purple vs White Spring Game that will be held on April 22nd at 1:10 p.m from Bill Snyder Family Stadium. 

The Wildcats are coming off of a 9-4 season and a win over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. 

This was the first time that Head Coach Bill Snyder spoke to the media since being diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this year. 

Bill Snyder spoke about his treatment, how his recovery is doing, plus all the well-wishes he has received, he also spoke about the spring season thus far. He mentions quarterback Jesse Ertz and his injury status, plus depth at several positions, including RB and LB, he also touches on a few players who have caught his eye in terms of improvement. 

 

