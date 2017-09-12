WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

by on September 12, 2017 at 1:27 PM (1 hour ago)

Following two home wins to open the season, 18th-ranked K-State will hit the road for the first time in 2017 when it visits SEC foe Vanderbilt Saturday night at Vanderbilt Stadium. The contest, which will kick at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Saturday is just the second meeting between the two schools as Vanderbilt won the first meeting, 26-14, back in 1984 in a game played in Nashville.

Vanderbilt is 2-0 on the year after wins against Alabama A&M and Middle Tennessee State. 

Listen to Bill Snyder’s weekly press conference as he recaps the win against Charlotte and previews the game against the Commodores. 

