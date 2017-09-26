WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

by on September 26, 2017 at 12:59 PM (3 hours ago)

Using a bye week to bounce back from a tough loss at Vanderbilt on Sept. 16, Kansas State opens Big 12 play at home for just the fifth time in the 22-year history of the league this Saturday as Baylor comes calling to Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The contest, which will kick at 2:30 p.m.

K-State owns an 8-6 all-time record against Baylor after snapping a four-game losing streak to the Bears with a 42-21 victory in Waco last season.

Kansas State’s last home victory over BU was a 36-35 triumph in 2011 when linebacker Arthur Brown picked off eventual Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III and Anthony Cantele connected on a 31-yard field goal with 3:10 left in the game.

Since Snyder’s return in 2009, K-State is 9-5 when coming off a bye week during the season.

Bill Snyder recaps the off week, gives a scouting report on Baylor, wide receiver improvement, the new schemes of Baylor, has the Baylor/OU game changed his preparation plus more. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.