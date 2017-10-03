WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

by on October 3, 2017 at 12:56 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas State opened up Big 12 play with a win over Baylor and will now head back on the road to face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Texas Memorial Stadium. The contest, which kicks at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series against Texas, 10-7 – including a 9-4 mark in Big 12 play – but are 3-6 in Austin. The big stat is the home team has won each of the last five contests. 

The Cats have won their last six games against teams from Texas, including all five major FBS programs in the state last season (Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor.

Head Coach Bill Snyder spoke to the media on Tuesday about the Baylor win, the progress of the offense, the defensive line improving, the health of Risner and Ertz, plus what makes Texas good and how have they improved. 

