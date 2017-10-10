AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss at Texas last week, Kansas State will look to rebound in the first of two-straight home games against ranked opponents when the Wildcats host sixth-ranked TCU on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The contest, which kicks at 11 a.m.

The all-time series is tied, 5-5, with the Wildcats holding a 3-2 advantage since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012. K-State is also 3-2 in games played in Manhattan.

It’s the second-straight time TCU travels to Manhattan as a ranked team. In 2015, the second-ranked Horned Frogs earned a 52-45 win, a game in which the Wildcats led, 35-17, at halftime.

Listen to Bill Snyder’s weekly press conference, discusses the quarterback situation, health of Ertz, TCU offense and Gary Patterson as a coach

, the loss to Texas, plus more.