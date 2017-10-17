AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Kansas State looks to shake off a 26-6 loss to No. 6 TCU on Saturday as the Wildcats continue Big 12 Conference play at home against the ninth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. Saturday’s game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, which kicks at 3 p.m.

K-State is 2-3 against Oklahoma in the last five meetings, with both of those wins coming in Norman as the Wildcats have not defeated the Sooners in Manhattan since 1996.

This will be the seventh-straight season K-State will face a ranked Oklahoma team and the third when the Sooners are ranked in the top 10. K-State is 2-4 against OU during that stretch with a win over the sixth-ranked Sooners in 2012 and another over No. 11 OU in 2014.

Head Coach Bill Snyder met with the media on Tuesday to recap the game against TCU, the biggest issues going forward, Alex Delton’s improvement, plus what makes Oklahoma and Baker Mayfield so tough.