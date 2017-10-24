WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

by on October 24, 2017 at 1:26 PM (12 mins ago)

Kansas State looks to rebound from a heartbreaking 42-35 loss to No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday as the Wildcats head east to Lawrence for the 109th edition of the Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown. Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium, which kicks at 2 p.m.

Kansas leads the all-time series, 64-45-5, but Kansas State has won each of the last eight meetings and 21 of the last 26 dating back to 1991.

The Wildcats’ average margin of victory over the last eight years is 30.25, while they have hit the 45-point mark in five of those contests.

Head coach Bill Snyder is 21-4 all-time against the Jayhawks – including a 9-3 mark in Lawrence.

Head Coach Bill Snyder discusses, the KU defense, what happened to the run game against Oklahoma, where the frustration has been, is KU in the same spot that KSU was in when he was hired in 1989, plus the quarterback decision. 

