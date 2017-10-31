AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Kansas State looks for its second Big 12 road win in as many weeks on Saturday as the Wildcats head to Lubbock, Texas, to battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Saturday’s game at Jones AT&T Stadium, which kicks at 11 a.m.

The Wildcats have won five of the last six meetings, which includes a 41-34 win in Lubbock in 2011 and a 49-26 road triumph in 2013, the first time in the series the Wildcats won consecutive games in Lubbock.

K-State is 3-7 all-time in games played in Lubbock.

Head Coach Bill Snyder met with the media on Tuesday and he discussed halloween, the offense against KSU, the struggles of the pass defense, the Texas Tech offense plus much more.