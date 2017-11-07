AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Kansas State will look for its third-straight Big 12 win and bowl eligibility on Saturday as the Wildcats return home to host 23rd-ranked West Virginia at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The contest, which kicks at 2:30 p.m., will serve as the annual Fort Riley Day game.

K-State leads the all-time series, 5-2. The Cats had won the previous five meetings in the series until last year’s 17-16 setback in Morgantown. K-State is 4-1 against West Virginia since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12.

With one more win, K-State will qualify for its eighth-straight bowl game and 19th under Bill Snyder.

K-State is favored over the 23rd ranked Mountaineers by a point and a half.

Hear from Head Coach Bill Snyder as he recapped the Texas Tech win, the quarterback situation, what he liked and disliked about his defensive effort against Tech, what stands out about WVU and their QB Will Grier, plus more.