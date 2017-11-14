WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


57°F
Overcast
Feels Like 57°
Winds South 8 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Rain59°
45°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear59°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear57°
49°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy67°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy52°
29°

AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

by on November 14, 2017 at 12:03 PM (5 mins ago)

Coming off a close defeat last weekend, Kansas State will look to regroup and obtain bowl eligibility on Saturday as the Wildcats head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face No. 10 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. The contest, which kicks at 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series, 39-24.

K-State is 8-21 all-time in games played in Stillwater, and the last road win was back in 1999.

 The last five games played in Stillwater have seen the Cowboys win by a slim average margin of 3.8 points.

With one more win, K-State will qualify for its eighth-straight bowl game and 19th under Bill Snyder.

Bill Snyder recapped the loss to the Mountaineers, sheds light on the QB position, the Oklahoma State Cowboy offense, what makes their offense so good, plus more. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.