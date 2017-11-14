AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Coming off a close defeat last weekend, Kansas State will look to regroup and obtain bowl eligibility on Saturday as the Wildcats head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face No. 10 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. The contest, which kicks at 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series, 39-24.

K-State is 8-21 all-time in games played in Stillwater, and the last road win was back in 1999.

The last five games played in Stillwater have seen the Cowboys win by a slim average margin of 3.8 points.

With one more win, K-State will qualify for its eighth-straight bowl game and 19th under Bill Snyder.

Bill Snyder recapped the loss to the Mountaineers, sheds light on the QB position, the Oklahoma State Cowboy offense, what makes their offense so good, plus more.