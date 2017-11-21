WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

by on November 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM (2 hours ago)

Coming off a historic 45-40 win at No. 10 Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the eighth-straight season, Kansas State will look to send its 18 seniors out with a win at home as the Wildcats host Iowa State Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The contest, which kicks at 2:30 p.m.

Iowa State leads the all-time series, 47-49-4, but the Wildcats have won each of the last nine games dating back to 2008.

Since 1990, K-State holds a 23-4 record against the Cyclones, including a 12-2 mark in Manhattan.

Iowa State comes in at 7-4 on the year and coming off a 23-13 win over Baylor. 

Hear from Bill Snyder during his weekly press conference: 

He says that Jesse Ertz is done for the year and will have knee surgery. Kendall Adams is doubtful for the game on Saturday. He also mentions on Iowa State’s defense and their offense, plus what Matt Campbell has done in two years plus more. 

