WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


90°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 101°
Winds East 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm96°
62°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy81°
62°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
73°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy95°
74°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
71°

AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

by on August 28, 2018 at 1:54 PM (2 hours ago)

K-State embarks on the 2018 season, the 27th under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder, on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

South Dakota, which is receiving votes in both the Preseason FCS Coaches Poll and STATS FCS Top 25, is coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2017, its second under head coach Bob Nielson. 

K-State leads the all-time series, 4-0, as the Wildcats won in 1980, 1981 and 1982 before a 34-0 blanking of the Coyotes in 2015.

Head Coach Bill Snyder spoke on Tuesday at his weekly press conference. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.