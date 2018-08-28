AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

K-State embarks on the 2018 season, the 27th under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder, on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

South Dakota, which is receiving votes in both the Preseason FCS Coaches Poll and STATS FCS Top 25, is coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2017, its second under head coach Bob Nielson.

K-State leads the all-time series, 4-0, as the Wildcats won in 1980, 1981 and 1982 before a 34-0 blanking of the Coyotes in 2015.

Head Coach Bill Snyder spoke on Tuesday at his weekly press conference.