AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

by on September 4, 2018 at 3:51 PM (5 mins ago)

Following a come-from-behind win over South Dakota in the season opener, K-State hosts 18th-ranked Mississippi State at 11 a.m.Saturday morning in a Big 12/SEC battle at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Fast starts have propelled the Wildcats to winning seasons under Bill Snyder. Since 1992 under Snyder, K-State is a combined 68-9 (.883) in September.

The Bulldogs kicked off the Joe Moorhead era with a convincing 63-6 win over Stephen F. Austin last week.

K-State and Mississippi State will be meeting for the third time overall on Saturday as the series is tied, 1-1. 

Hear from Bill Snyder during his weekly press conference. He addresses the turnovers, the quarterback play, special teams and more. 

Jake Lebahn