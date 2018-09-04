AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Following a come-from-behind win over South Dakota in the season opener, K-State hosts 18th-ranked Mississippi State at 11 a.m., Saturday morning in a Big 12/SEC battle at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Fast starts have propelled the Wildcats to winning seasons under Bill Snyder. Since 1992 under Snyder, K-State is a combined 68-9 (.883) in September.

The Bulldogs kicked off the Joe Moorhead era with a convincing 63-6 win over Stephen F. Austin last week.

K-State and Mississippi State will be meeting for the third time overall on Saturday as the series is tied, 1-1.

Hear from Bill Snyder during his weekly press conference. He addresses the turnovers, the quarterback play, special teams and more.