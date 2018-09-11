AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Following a tough loss to No. 18 Mississippi State last week, K-State looks to bounce back in its final non-conference game when it hosts UTSA at 3 p.m., Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State and UTSA will meet for the second time ever and the second time in three seasons when the two teams meet on Saturday.

The Wildcats won the lone meeting in the series, a 30-3, victory in 2015 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Saturday marks the sixth time in five seasons K-State will meet a C-USA foe. The Wildcats defeated Charlotte (55-7) last season, Florida Atlantic (63-7) in 2016, won at UTSA (30-3) and against Louisiana Tech (39-33 [3OT]) in 2015, and topped UTEP (58-28) in 2014.

Hear from Bill Snyder during his weekly press conference about the loss to the Bulldogs, the situation at quarterback, the run defense and much more.