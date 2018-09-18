AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Following a dominating bounce-back win over UTSA last week, K-State will hit the road for the first time in 2018 when it opens Big 12 Conference play at No. 12 West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. (CT), Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium.

West Virginia was off last Saturday as its game at NC State was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

The 2-0 Mountaineers won a neutral-site meeting with Tennessee in week one before winning their home opener against Youngstown State on Sept. 8.

K-State leads the all-time series, 5-3, including a 4-2 mark since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Wildcats won the first four matchups as conference foes while WVU has won the last two.