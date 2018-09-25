AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Following a tough road loss to No. 12 West Virginia, Kansas State returns home on Saturday to host an 18th-ranked Texas team that has won three games in a row heading into the weekend. The game will kick at 2:30 p.m., at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Texas comes into the weekend as one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 with consecutive wins over Tulsa, No. 22 USC and No. 17 TCU.

The Longhorns are averaging 32.0 points per game during their current winning streak while limiting their opponents to 17.0 over the same stretch.

K-State is riding a five-game home winning streak over Texas as the Longhorns’ last win in Manhattan was in 2002.