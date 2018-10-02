AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Following a hard-fought 19-14 loss to No. 18 Texas, Kansas State heads back on the road on Saturday looking to snap a two-game losing skid as the Wildcats face Baylor. The game will kick at 2:30 p.m., at McLane Stadium.

K-State is 9-6 all-time against Baylor, which includes a current two-game winning streak. The Wildcats won, 42-21, in Waco two years ago before a 33-20 victory last year in Manhattan.

Listen to Head Coach Bill Snyder discuss why both QBs are going to play, plus the defense getting better, how the offense has made strides plus more.