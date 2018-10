The Kansas State Wildcats have slumped to a 2-4 start this season and are 0-3 in Big 12 play after their loss at Baylor Saturday.

K-State must regroup and play a strong second half if they hope to reach a bowl game. They will try and get back on track at home on Saturday when Oklahoma State comes to town. Kickoff between the Wildcats and Cowboys is set for 11 AM.

Bill Snyder met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to answer questions about his team heading into their next game.