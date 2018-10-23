AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Coming off a dominating second-half effort in a 31-12 victory over Oklahoma State and a bye week, Kansas State travels to face eighth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

K-State comes off a bye on a high note following a 31-12 win over Oklahoma State, a game the Wildcats trailed, 6-3, at halftime before outscoring OSU, 28-6, in the second half.

Eighth-ranked Oklahoma came off a bye week to earn a 52-27 victory at TCU last week.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series, 75-15-4. However, Kansas State has found success when playing in Norman as the Wildcats have won twice in their last three trips to Memorial Stadium.