WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

by on October 23, 2018 at 1:31 PM (34 mins ago)

Coming off a dominating second-half effort in a 31-12 victory over Oklahoma State and a bye week, Kansas State travels to face eighth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

 K-State comes off a bye on a high note following a 31-12 win over Oklahoma State, a game the Wildcats trailed, 6-3, at halftime before outscoring OSU, 28-6, in the second half.

Eighth-ranked Oklahoma came off a bye week to earn a 52-27 victory at TCU last week.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series, 75-15-4. However, Kansas State has found success when playing in Norman as the Wildcats have won twice in their last three trips to Memorial Stadium.

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.