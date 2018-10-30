WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

by on October 30, 2018 at 1:02 PM (5 hours ago)

Coming off a tough loss at No. 8 Oklahoma, Kansas State will play its second road game in as many weeks on Saturday as it travels to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

K-State is looking to bounce back from a loss at Oklahoma and put itself back in the bowl picture needing at least three wins over the final four weeks to become eligible.

 TCU is coming off a 27-26 loss to Kansas last week in Lawrence.

TCU leads the all-time series, 5-6, after the Horned Frogs broke a series tie with a 26-6 win last year in Manhattan.

The series is tied, 3-3, since TCU joined the Big 12, with the road team picking up four of the six wins.

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.