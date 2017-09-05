AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Press Conference

Fresh off a dominating 55-19 season-opening win over Central Arkansas, 19th-ranked K-State welcomes former Wildcat defensive back Brad Lambert and his Charlotte 49ers to Manhattan Saturday morning at 11 a.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Charlotte enters Saturday’s game with an 0-1 record on the season following a 24-7 setback to Eastern Michigan.

The 49ers are led by head coach Brad Lambert, who played defensive back for the Wildcats from 1984-1987. Also on his staff is defensive coordinator Matt Wallerstedt, who played linebacker for K-State during the same four-year period and also later was an assistant coach.

Listen to Bill Snyder’s weekly press conference.