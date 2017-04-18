WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Bill Snyder’s Weekly Spring Press Conference

by on April 18, 2017 at 2:09 PM (44 mins ago)

The Wildcats are finishing up their 2017 Spring Football schedule as they have just a few practices left before the annual Purple vs White Spring Game on Saturday. 

Head Coach Bill Snyder spoke to the media today in his final weekly address to the media. 

Snyder comments on the health of his team as it heads to the spring game and how many starters will be out for the game, he discusses the quarterback spot with no Jesse Ertz being available for the spring game, how Alex Delton and Skyler Thompson are doing in practice, who leads the linebacking corps, plus his thoughts on the new AD Gene Taylor. 

