AUDIO: Blue Devils Aim For Final Four Return Against Jayhawks

One of the most talented freshman classes in the history of their program has helped the Duke Blue Devils to the Elite Eight. With a win against Kansas Sunday night at CenturyLink Center Omaha, they can reach the Final Four for the 17th time and continue to bolster the resume of their legendary head coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

Krzyzewski has coached the Blue Devils to 12 Final Fours in his 38 seasons as the head coach. With his next Final Four appearance, he will pass UCLA’s John Wooden as the coach with the most Final Fours in history.

The second-seeded Blue Devils advanced to the Elite Eight with a 69-65 win over 11-seed Syracuse Friday night. Four players scored in double figures, led by freshman Marvin Bagley’s 22 points. Fellow freshman big man Wendell Carter Jr. posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and senior Grayson Allen overcame a poor shooting night to put up 15 points and eight assists.

Duke enters the Midwest Regional final with a 29-7 overall record. This will be the sixth time that Duke and Kansas have played in the NCAA Tournament, with three of the previous five having come in the Final Four. Duke beat Kansas in the national semifinals in 1986 and in the national championship game in 1991, which was the first of Krzyzewski’s five national titles. In the last tournament meeting between the two, Kansas bested Duke 69-65 in a West Regional semifinal in 2003. Overall, Duke is 7-4 all-time against the Jayhawks.

Krzyzewski and Duke players spoke to the media Saturday in Omaha.

