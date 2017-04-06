AUDIO: Brett Ballard Excited to Run Ichabod Program

Washburn University men’s basketball will have a new head coach on the sidelines for the first time since the 1979-80 season as Brett Ballard has been announced as the 15th head coach in Ichabod program history by athletic director Loren Ferre’ on Thursday.

An introductory press conference will be held on Monday, April 10 in the McPherson Booster Room at 11 a.m. with a meet and greet to follow in Lee Arena.

Ballard appeared on 580 Sports Talk to discuss why he is coming back to his home state to coach, why he is leaving the Division I ranks, the style of basketball he will put on the court, what it will be like filling the shoes of Bob Chipman plus much more.