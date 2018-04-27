AUDIO: Brett Veach Day One Press Conference

The Kansas City Chiefs stayed quiet on day one of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

General Manager Brett Veach didn’t trade up into the first round and sat quietly and waited for Friday’s rounds two and three to start up.

The Chiefs have three day two picks, one in the second round and two in the third round.

Veach did say he had conversations about moving up in the first round around picks 27-31 but said it didn’t make sense and they would have to give up to much.

Hear what Veach had to say as he gears up for day two.