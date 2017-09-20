WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Briggs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on September 20, 2017 at 5:32 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our Briggs Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram High School Whip-Around. This week we chatted with Rick Peterson on Thursday. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

They break down the game of the week last week Hayden vs Seaman, they recap week three, including the 3-0 Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds, the Topeka High juggernaut, plus the week four match-ups, and a little soccer and golf chatter. 

