AUDIO: Briggs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram High School Whiparound with Rick Peterson

by on October 25, 2017 at 5:34 PM (4 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our Briggs Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram High School Whip-Around. This week we chatted with Rick Peterson on Thursday. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

This week they discuss the playoff match-ups for 6A and 5A and they also look at match-ups for the final district games. The outlook for State volleyball this weekend. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.