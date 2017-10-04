WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Briggs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrence High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on October 4, 2017 at 6:47 PM (5 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our Briggs Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram High School Whip-Around. This week we chatted with Rick Peterson on Thursday. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

High School League football is wrapping up for the Centennial League this week, they preview the upcoming games and look back at the games last Friday. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.