WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


60°F
Clear
Feels Like 60°
Winds East 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear67°
46°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear76°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear85°
61°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Thunderstorm82°
47°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear60°
41°

AUDIO: Briggs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrence High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on October 11, 2017 at 5:42 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our Briggs Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram High School Whip-Around. This week we chatted with Rick Peterson on Thursday. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

Get the latest recap of the games from Friday, the Centennial League champion tie, the games coming up on Friday plus the city of Topeka has produced some very talented players making an impact locally on the college scene and who could make an impact in the future. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.