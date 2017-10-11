AUDIO: Briggs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrence High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our Briggs Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram High School Whip-Around. This week we chatted with Rick Peterson on Thursday.

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up.

Get the latest recap of the games from Friday, the Centennial League champion tie, the games coming up on Friday plus the city of Topeka has produced some very talented players making an impact locally on the college scene and who could make an impact in the future.