AUDIO: Briggs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrence High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on October 18, 2017 at 5:28 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our Briggs Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram High School Whip-Around. This week we chatted with Rick Peterson on Thursday. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

Get a recap of week seven on the gridiron and a preview of week eight, the playoff match-ups and where the schools could be seeded in class 6A and 5A. They put in perspective the impressive effort of Brooklyn Hunter, and the city golf teams. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.