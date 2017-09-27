WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Briggs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrence High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on September 27, 2017 at 5:51 PM (4 mins ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our Briggs Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram High School Whip-Around. This week we chatted with Rick Peterson on Thursday. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

They discuss classifications, realignment, the recap of a great week four of football and a look ahead to the week five of the season. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.