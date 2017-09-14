WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Briggs Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Lawrence High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on September 14, 2017 at 3:04 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our Briggs Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram High School Whip-Around. This week we chatted with Rick Peterson on Thursday. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

The guys discuss the week 2 football slate, week three’s games, plus some high school headlines involving baseball off-season workouts. 

 

