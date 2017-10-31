WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Briggs Subaru of Lawrence Jayhawk Weekly with Jesse Newell

by on October 31, 2017 at 4:34 PM (3 hours ago)

Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Briggs Subaru of Lawrence Jayhawk Weekly Report. 

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics. 

They recap the good showing against the Cats, why hasn’t Stanley been starting, has the defense improved, is Mesa Ribordy that important to the offense, what are the expectations for KU aginast Baylor and a look at KU vs Pitt State tonight in exhibition play. 

 

