AUDIO: Briggs Subaru of Lawrence Jayhawk Weekly

by on October 17, 2017 at 5:37 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Briggs Subaru of Lawrence Jayhawk Weekly Report. 

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics. 

Do the Jayhawks have a chance against TC, what bright spots occurred in the loss to the Iowa State, the struggles of the offense, where the program is at right now after week six in year three and the latest news and how the Showdown for Relief will go down at the Sprint Center on Sunday. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.