AUDIO: Bruce Weber on 580 Sports Talk

by on November 9, 2017 at 8:16 AM (1 hour ago)

The Kansas State Wildcat men’s basketball teams starts the 2017-2018 season on Friday against American University at Bramlage Coliseum. 

The Wildcats are hoping to use last years NCAA tournament berth as momentum into this season.

Bruce Weber in his 6th season as head coach of the Wildcats came on 580 Sports Talk to recap the exhibition season, shed some light on where this team is at heading into the season opener, what his biggest concerns are, plus a little about this American squad coming into Bramlage. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.