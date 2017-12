The K-State Wildcats are coming off a disappointing loss to Tulsa this past Saturday. They try to re-group when they take on Southeast Missouri State this Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Head Coach Bruce Weber came on 580 Sports Talk to recap the loss, what the team learned from that loss and how his post players have done thru the first part of the season.

