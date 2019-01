It was not the start the players, fans and coaches wanted for Kansas State in Big 12 play.

Kansas State opened up Big 12 play with a loss at home to the Texas Longhorns 67-47.

Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade did not play in the game and the offensive struggles showed putting up just 47 points and shooting 32 percent from the field.

Head Coach Bruce Weber came on 580 Sports Talk to discuss plenty of concerns about the team and their upcoming game with Texas Tech.