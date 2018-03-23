WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


63°F
Overcast
Feels Like 63°
Winds East 17 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm65°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy49°
33°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy53°
48°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Thunderstorm66°
49°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm53°
35°

AUDIO: Bruce Weber Previews Regional Final Against Loyola

by on March 23, 2018 at 4:04 PM (2 hours ago)

K-State is one win away from their first Final Four since 1964.

The team in the way is the Ramblers of Loyola Chicago, who last made the Final Four in 1963. 

K-State versus Loyola might be the first one to 50 wins, both teams play great defense and have held their opponents to under 70 points every game.

K-State held Creighton to 59, UMBC to 43 and Kentucky to 58 points.  The Ramblers held, Miami to 62, Tennessee to 62 and Nevada to 68.

The Ramblers have to Kansas Kids on their roster, Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson from Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park. 

Right now Las Vegas has this game as a pick’em on early Friday Morning. 

Hear from Bruce Weber at his press conference on Friday. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.