AUDIO: Bruce Weber Previews Regional Final Against Loyola

K-State is one win away from their first Final Four since 1964.

The team in the way is the Ramblers of Loyola Chicago, who last made the Final Four in 1963.

K-State versus Loyola might be the first one to 50 wins, both teams play great defense and have held their opponents to under 70 points every game.

K-State held Creighton to 59, UMBC to 43 and Kentucky to 58 points. The Ramblers held, Miami to 62, Tennessee to 62 and Nevada to 68.

The Ramblers have to Kansas Kids on their roster, Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson from Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park.

Right now Las Vegas has this game as a pick’em on early Friday Morning.

Hear from Bruce Weber at his press conference on Friday.