The Kansas State Wildcats needed a win and got one with their 86-82 win over Oklahoma State.

K-State is 14-2 on the year and are 2-2 in Big 12 play. They travel to Lawrence to take on KU on Saturday.

Head Coach Bruce Weber came on 580 Sports Talk to recap the win, shed some light on Kamau Stokes’ injury, how long will he be out, the importance of Cartier Diarra’s performance in his first start, how his team will attack KU on Saturday and more.