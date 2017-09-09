WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: ‘Cats Cruise To 2-0 With Blowout Of 49ers

by on September 9, 2017 at 3:36 PM (4 hours ago)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kendall Adams scored two defensive touchdowns in the first half to propel No. 19 Kansas State to a 55-7 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

The Wildcats (2-0) led 14-0 midway through the first quarter, before Adams took a 30 yard interception up the far sideline and made it 21-0. The pick was Adams first of the season. With just over four minutes remaining before halftime, Adams was in the right place again as he picked up a fumble from 46 yards out to make the score 31-7.

On offense, the Wildcats were just as effective with Alex Barnes, Jesse Ertz and Winston Dimel all scoring a touchdown on the ground against Charlotte (0-2).

POSTGAME AUDIO

Bill Snyder

Jesse Ertz

Trent Tanking

