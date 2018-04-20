AUDIO: Chiefs GM Brett Veach Pre-Draft Press Conference

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke to the media Friday in Kansas City, one day before he is scheduled to make his first draft pick as the team’s GM. Veach took over as the team’s general manager after last year’s draft.

Among the topics addressed were the team’s draft process, whether or not they would consider trading draft picks, how Veach feels about the team at different positions, and more.

The NFL Draft opens on Thursday night with the first round, but the Chiefs do not have a first round pick this season. Their first pick in the draft is in the second round, 54th overall.

Listen to Brett Veach’s press conference below.