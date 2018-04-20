WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


60°F
Clear
Feels Like 60°
Winds ESE 15 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy62°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain49°
43°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain59°
45°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy67°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy65°
43°

AUDIO: Chiefs GM Brett Veach Pre-Draft Press Conference

by on April 20, 2018 at 1:28 PM (4 mins ago)

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke to the media Friday in Kansas City, one day before he is scheduled to make his first draft pick as the team’s GM. Veach took over as the team’s general manager after last year’s draft.

Among the topics addressed were the team’s draft process, whether or not they would consider trading draft picks, how Veach feels about the team at different positions, and more.

The NFL Draft opens on Thursday night with the first round, but the Chiefs do not have a first round pick this season. Their first pick in the draft is in the second round, 54th overall.

Listen to Brett Veach’s press conference below.

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.