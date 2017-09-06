AUDIO Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

WIBW News Now!

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsinsider.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews. 

Week one of the NFL season is here. Listen to Matt Derrick break down the final cuts plus his look  at the first game against the Patriots. 

