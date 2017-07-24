WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt and New Chiefs GM Brett Veach Press Conferences

by on July 24, 2017 at 11:33 AM (1 hour ago)

The Kansas City Chiefs officially introduced their new General Manager, Brett Veach, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday morning. 

Owner Clark Hunt spoke to the media before Veach’s press conference to explain why he decided to make a change in the football operations of the Chiefs. Hunt spoke about why he made a change and why he did not renew the contract of John Dorsey. 

Brett Veach spoke about his philosophy, the strength and weaknesses he has, his relationship with Reid and the Owner Clark Hunt, contract negotiations, the salary cap, plus much more. 

Clark Hunt

Brett Veach

